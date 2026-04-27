Why Shora Siddiqui Asked Dad Nawazuddin To Stop Dancing; Actor Opens Up About Daughter’s Career and Industry Racism

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Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for his gritty, realistic performances, but according to his 16-year-old daughter Shora, there is one area where the veteran star should probably retire: the dance floor. In a recent episode of Zoom Spotlight Sessions, Siddiqui opened up about his relationship with Shora, who is reportedly preparing for her own cinematic debut. While the internet has been gushing over her recent public appearances, Siddiqui revealed that Shora remains his "harshest critic," particularly when it comes to his musical numbers. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shares Sweet Video of Daughter Shora Siddiqui On Her 14th Birthday – WATCH.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Daughter Critiques His Dance

Siddiqui shared that while Shora hasn't seen much of his filmography joking that she might have secretly watched Gangs of Wasseypur, she is very vocal about his "moves" on screen. "She criticises my dancing. She tells me, 'Don't dance.' She has completely finished my confidence," the actor quipped during the interview. Despite her critiques, Siddiqui remains a supportive father, emphasizing that while she is passionate about acting, her education remains the top priority. He assured fans that she will make her debut at the "right time."

Shora Siddiqui’s Directorial Debut With Arijit Singh

Reports suggest that Shora has already taken the first steps toward her acting career. She has reportedly been cast in singer Arijit Singh’s directorial debut, which is currently filming. While official details are under wraps, the project is said to be already on floors, marking a high-profile entry for the teenager. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Aaliya Siddiqui Accuses the Actor of Rape, Trying to Steal Her Kids; Files Police Complaint.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Calls Out Beauty Bias

Nawazuddin also used the platform to address deep-seated issues within the film industry, specifically the "selectivity" of beauty standards and racism. He pointed out that casting systems often favour "fair-skinned" actors because stories are written with those archetypes in mind. "I expect that you don't decide what beauty is, let people decide," Siddiqui stated. "If [a girl] is like this, she can't be the lead... A girl who is fair, stories are written about her. You get a brief. A lot of people are struggling with it." According to industry data, the preference for fair-skinned actors remains a significant trend in South Asian media. Market research indicates that nearly 70% of lead roles in mainstream Indian cinema are occupied by actors with lighter skin tones, despite the diverse demographic of the country.

Upcoming Projects

Fans won't have to wait long to see Nawazuddin back on screen. He is currently gearing up for the release of Main Actor Nahin Hoon, directed by Aditya Kripalani, which is set to hit theatres on May 8, 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Zoom), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).