As speculation regarding the marital status of Bollywood power couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan continues to circulate online, a throwback interview of the former Miss World has gone viral. In the resurfaced clip, Aishwarya candidly discusses the specific qualities she sought in a partner long before her 2007 marriage to Abhishek. Nita Ambani, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan Set Dance Floor Ablaze at Adani-Diwanji Wedding on THIS Salman Khan Iconic Song (Watch Video).

Despite the persistent rumours of a rift, the couple recently made headlines by appearing together at New Year celebrations in New York City and various public events, with Abhishek dismissing the "malicious" reports as "manufactured rubbish." However, fans have found new interest in Aishwarya’s earlier views on love and dignity.

How Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Ideal Man’ Looks Like

In a widely shared archival interview with Rediff, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan outlined a clear vision for her life partner, emphasising emotional depth over superficial charm. The actress, known for her guarded private life, revealed that she is a "total romantic at heart" and expected the same from her mate."My ideal man should be madly in love with me because I won't have it any other way," she stated in the interview.

She further clarified that she valued genuine romance over casual interest, noting, "My ideal mate better be well versed in the art of romance. Not flirting, but romance. And there is quite a difference."Aishwarya also highlighted a specific character trait she finds indispensable: dignity. "I dig dignity," she told the publication. "It is rare and priceless in a world that's so taken over by images and put-ons."

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's Divorce Speculations

The resurgence of these quotes comes at a time when social media is rife with theories about the couple's alleged separation. Rumours gained momentum following separate public appearances at high-profile events, such as the Ambani wedding in 2024, and intensified after Abhishek reportedly "liked" a social media post regarding "grey divorces."

Addressing the noise in a recent 2025 interaction, Abhishek Bachchan firmly shut down the speculation, asserting that the media often "gets it wrong." He emphasised that he and Aishwarya remain a "happy and healthy family" and expressed frustration over the impact such rumours have on their 14-year-old daughter, Aaradhya.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's Workfront

On the professional front, both actors are immersed in high-profile projects scheduled for release throughout 2026. Abhishek Bachchan is currently drawing significant attention for his physical transformation for the action-thriller King, where he is set to play the primary antagonist opposite Shah Rukh Khan; the film is slated for a Christmas 2026 release. ‘Wish They Have 11 Kids’: Salman Khan’s Rare Reaction to the Birth of Aaradhya Bachchan, Daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan Resurfaces.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continues to be a global fixture in the industry following her acclaimed performance in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan franchise.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 03:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).