More than a decade after the birth of Aaradhya Bachchan, a candid anecdote regarding Salman Khan's reaction to the news has resurfaced, shedding light on a high-pressure moment in entertainment journalism. The story was recently detailed by veteran journalist Heena Kumawat during an appearance on Sunita Ahuja's podcast, released on February 23, 2026.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s 2011 Baby Buzz

According to Kumawat, the incident took place just days after Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan welcomed their daughter on November 16, 2011. At the time, media scrutiny was at an all-time high, with news channels intensely seeking a comment from Salman Khan, who had a high-profile relationship with Aishwarya in the early 2000s.

Salman Khan Avoiding Question on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Kumawat recalled being assigned to interview Salman during a promotional event for a mobile brand he endorsed. While news outlets were pressuring reporters to get a "reaction" to the Bachchan family's newest member, Kumawat admitted she felt it was an intrusion of privacy. "Aishwarya is already married. Salman has no relation with her," Kumawat stated on the podcast. "As a female, I thought it is not right to ask this question to him as it is questioning her dignity. I refused to ask this question."

Salman Khan’s ‘11 Kids’ Remark

To avoid the direct question while still addressing the theme of new arrivals, Kumawat pivoted. Noting that Salman’s brother, Sohail Khan, had also recently welcomed a child (Yohan), she chose to ask about his experience becoming an uncle again. However, Salman’s response took the room by surprise. When asked how he felt about becoming a Chacha (paternal uncle), the actor reportedly replied, "Chacha nahi, mama bhi bana hoon (I have not just become a chacha, I'm also a mama now). I wish that they have 11 kids." While "Mama" traditionally refers to a maternal uncle, the playful remark was interpreted as a rare, lighthearted acknowledgement of the news surrounding Aishwarya, delivered with his signature wit.

Watch Heena Kumawat's Full Interview Here:

Abhishek Bachchan Praises Aishwarya’s Parenting

The resurfaced anecdote coincides with ongoing praise for Aishwarya's parenting style. Abhishek Bachchan has frequently credited his wife for being the primary caretaker of their daughter, often describing her as "selfless." "I have to give the credit for everything entirely to her mother," Abhishek previously told reporter Nayandeep Rakshit. "I have the liberty and I go out to make my movies, but Aishwarya does the heavy lifting with Aaradhya. She is amazing. Selfless."

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Past Relationship

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai began dating in 1999 during the filming of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and parted ways in 2002. While both have moved on Aishwarya marrying Abhishek in 2007 and Salman maintaining a prolific career public interest in their rare cross-interactions remains high. Aaradhya, now 14, remains what Abhishek calls the "centre of our universe."

