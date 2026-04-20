In a raw and candid conversation, actress Kalki Koechlin has detailed a gruelling four-month struggle with insomnia, which she revealed was triggered by an intense period of emotional distress following a breakup. Speaking on the All About Her podcast with host Soha Ali Khan on April 18, 2026, the actress described the phase as a "dream state" that severely blurred the lines between her waking life and her sleep. ‘Kya Jaldi Jaldi Bade Ho Gaye Na Hum’: Kalki Koechlin Recreates Iconic ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ Wedding Invite, Urges Fans to Relive the Magic in Theatres (Watch Video)

Kalki Koechlin Opens Up on Heartbreak and Insomnia

Kalki Koechlin, known for her candid take on mental health, opened up about how heartbreak took a physical toll on her, leaving her unable to sleep for months. She revealed that she would often wake up at 2:00 or 3:00 AM and struggle to fall back asleep, coping with the silence by playing guitar or doing small tasks to distract herself. Reflecting on the experience, Kalki said, “It really made me realise how psychological it all is,” adding that the sleeplessness was not just fatigue but her body reacting deeply to emotional stress, highlighting the strong mind-body connection in mental health.

Kalki Koechlin Struggled With Sleep Loss on Set

The prolonged sleep deprivation began to leak into her work on set. Kalki described a persistent feeling of disorientation, where she struggled to distinguish whether she was filming a scene or still dreaming. This "confusion," she noted, lasted for roughly four months before she was able to reclaim her sleep cycle.

Kalki Koechlin on Past With Anurag Kashyap

While Kalki Koechlin did not name the partner linked to this phase of insomnia, she reflected on her journey through high-profile relationships, including her past marriage to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap (2011–2015). She shared that although the years following their divorce were hurtful, time and distance helped them build a healthy friendship, with the two even reuniting publicly at Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah’s wedding in late 2025. Currently, Kalki is in a long-term relationship with Israeli musician Guy Hershberg, and the couple lives in Goa with their daughter Sappho, often speaking about their balanced and “chilled out” family life. Lakme Fashion Week 2026: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin, Alaya's 'fun' Ramp Walk for Max Steal Hearts.

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Recent Projects

On the professional front, Kalki Koechlin continues to strike a balance between indie projects and mainstream visibility. Her performance in Goldfish, alongside Deepti Naval, earned critical praise for its sensitive portrayal of a mother-daughter relationship. More recently, she turned heads at Lakmé Fashion Week 2026, where she walked the ramp and spoke about the evolution of personal style and self-expression, reinforcing her presence across both cinema and fashion spaces.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).