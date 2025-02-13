The latest episode of comedian Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent, featuring YouTuber and BeerBiceps podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, has sparked major backlash for its controversial content. The uproar began after Ranveer asked a contestant an inappropriate question regarding their parents’ sexual relationship. The episode, which also featured content creators Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Mukhija, has landed the creators in legal trouble. Amid mounting criticism, Samay has taken down all videos related to India’s Got Latent from his YouTube channel. Nikki Sharma, Ranveer Allahbadia’s Rumoured Girlfriend, Fuels Breakup Speculation With Cryptic Insta Post After His Inappropriate Joke Controversy on Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent’.

Now, actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has voiced her support for Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and the other creators involved in the controversy. Re-sharing an Instagram post by journalist Faye D’Souza, Akansha expressed her frustration over the legal proceedings, questioning the priorities of authorities. She wrote, “Guys I think I'm losing my mind.. so marital rape is ok? Any and all rape is ok? Killing us with hazardous air quality is fine. People literally falling into potholes and dying is fine. Pay inequality / bribery/cast system/taxes that are killing the middle class is all MAST! But apne moral standing par koi kaise dhabba dal sakta hai?” Ranveer Allahbadia’s Remarks Row: UP Women’s Commission Vice Chairperson Aparna Yadav Urges Centre To Take Action Against YouTubers Making Objectionable Comments.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Reacts to ‘India’s Got Latent’ Drama

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@akansharanjankapoor)

Following the backlash, Ranveer Allahbadia had issued a public apology. In a video statement, he acknowledged his mistake, saying, “I promise to get better; I have asked the makers to remove the insensitive segment from the video. I am sorry; I hope you can forgive me as a human being.” Despite the apology, the controversy continues to stir heated debates online, with opinions divided over the legal implications of the joke.

