Akshay Kumar, The Charity Hero, Strikes Again; This Time Donates 1000 Wrist Bands To Mumbai Police As Aid to Detect Coronavirus

Akshay Kumar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In these tough times when India is hit by the deadly coronavirus, many Bollywood celebs are trying there best help the ones in need. But out of them all if we need to mention one celebrity who has been on the forefront helping the nation then it has to be Akshay Kumar. Why are we saying this? As once again the Kesari actor has come forward and this time helped the Mumbai Police. Reportedly, Akki has donated around 1000 wrist bands to Mumbai Police which will help them to early detect COVID-19 symptoms. Must say, the Khiladi of Bollywood is indeed a superhero who does not wear a cape. Akshay Kumar Pledges to Donate Rs 25 Crore to PM Narendra Modi's PM-Cares Fund for COVID-19 Relief.

Elaborating on the update, as Akshay happens to be the brand ambassador of a health brand, it's their invention and the actor's support which will see Mumbai Police able to track the symptoms with the help of these sensor-laden bands and further isolate the patients found with the virus. With this, the Mumbai Police will also become among the first organization in the world to get a gadget which can detect and prevent the health of many. Proud Wife Twinkle Khanna Reveals Akshay Kumar's Reason Behind Donating Rs 25 Crore to COVID-19 Relief Fund.

All this has happened due to the generous thought of Akshay Kumar, who had earlier also donated Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES. Not only this, but the superstar has also been in connection with the BMC and helping them in the battle against coronavirus. Recently, he had also offered a heartfelt tribute to the soldiers in white (doctors, nurses and medical staff) with 'Teri Mitti' melody. Kudos. Stay tuned!