Akshay Kumar Pledges to Donate Rs 25 Crore to PM Narendra Modi's PM-Cares Fund for COVID-19 Relief

Akshay Kumar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The world is currently dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Economy across the globe has been hit badly. India has gone into lockdown, with only essential services on road. Many daily wage labourers have been left with no source of income anymore. Many migrants are stranded on the road. India doesn't have enough coronavirus testing kits. So, disaster management is the need of the hour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced today about the PM-CARES Fund and requested for donations from the citizen. Akshay Kumar has become is one of the first Bollywood celebs to donate to PM's relief fund. Akshay Kumar Says Everyone Staying Home During COVID-19 Lockdown is a 'Superstar’.

Akshay took to his Twitter to quote PM's tweet and announced that he is pledging to contribute Rs 25 crore ($3.3 million) from his "savings". He said, "This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes."

As per a report published by Forbes in August 2019, Akshay was the world's fourth highest-paid actor. The report claimed that the actor earned an exuberant amount of money - $65 million (around Rs 466 crore) between June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019.

Check Out Akshay Kumar's Tweet Here:

This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/dKbxiLXFLS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 28, 2020

Celebrities across the globe have started donating money to various relief funds. Angelina Jolie donated $1 million (Rs 7.49 crore) to No Kid Hungry. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have also donated 1 million dollars to food charities - Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. Arnold Schwarzenegger has pledged $1m towards the coronavirus relief effort. Justin Bieber has donated £23,500 to Beijing Chunmiao Charity Foundation. Well, Akshay Kumar is surely ahead of many of these Hollywood celebrities.

On the work front, Akshay's Sooryavanshi was slated to release on March 24. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie's release has been postponed. The actor will also be seen in Laxxmi Bomb and Prithviraj, this year.