Like every year, Forbes has now announced its list of top 10 highest-paid actors of 2020 and well, once again topping the list is actor Dwayne Johnson. The only Indian actor to feature on this list is any guesses which Bollywood actor? Yes, it's Akshay Kumar. The actor has been named the sixth highest-paid actor in 2020 as per the list and well, we surely aren't surprised given the number of projects the actor churns out in a year. The actor has been reported to have earned $48.5 million as per Forbes' list. Raksha Bandhan, Laxmmi Bomb, Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom and More - Here's a Look At Akshay Kumar's Upcoming Releases.

Forbes reporting about Akshay's income commented that the actor earns most of his money through endorsements. They also named Akshay's upcoming web series deal with Amazon for the upcoming project titled The End to be a biggie that put him on the list. Akshay has beaten actors like Lin Manuel-Miranda, Will Smith, Adam Sandler and Jackie Chan as he bagged the sixth spot.

As for, The Rock who tops the list for the second year in a row, June 2019 and June 2020, Johnson racked up $87.5 million. Johnson is followed by his Red Notice co-star Ryan Reynolds who bags the second spot with $71.5 million. Actors Mark Wahlberg and Ben Affleck follow Reynolds on the third and the fourth spot. DC FanDome Trailer: Dwayne Johnson Teases With 'Black Adam' Look, Fans Are Beyond Thrilled! (Watch Video).

Check Out Forbes' Top 10 Highest-Paid Actors List Here:

1. Dwayne Johnson – $87.5 million

2. Ryan Reynolds – $71.5 million

3. Mark Wahlberg – $58 million

4. Ben Affleck – $55 million

5. Vin Diesel – $54 million

6. Akshay Kumar – $48.5 million

7. Lin-Manuel Miranda – $45.5 million

8. Will Smith – $44.5 million

9. Adam Sandler – $41 million

10.Jackie Chan – $40 million

There's no doubt that Akshay is one of the biggest Bollywood actors and if you happen to look at his upcoming release list which consists of as many as six films and one web series, it's quite clear as to why the actor is among the top paid actors from India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2020 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).