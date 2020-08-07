Dwayne Johnson recently dropped a new teaser like glimpse for DC fans. In the new DC FanDome trailer one can see the appearance Dwayne Johnson's DC movie debut as the Shazam! villain Black Adam. After the long wait, the fans finally got a glimpse of the same and they are thrilled as ever. There weren't any images or videos or any sort of hints dropped earlier officially regarding the same earlier. The Rock shared his excitement, along with this glimpse on Twitter. Dwayne's silhouette in his role outfit is seen in the blink-n-miss manner. He will meet the fans virtually on August 22. Black Adam Star Dwayne Jonson Gives a Hilarious Response to Ryan Reynolds' 'Not' Playing Hawkman Tweet.

He took to the Twitter to write, "THEY NEEDED A HERO. INSTEAD THEY GOT MEH Excited for the first-ever global celebration of the DC Multiverse - #DCFanDome! This one’s just for you - THE FANS AROUND THE WORLD! Stay healthy, my friends, and I’ll see you all on August 22nd! -The Man In Black #BlackAdam." As expected, the fans are excited about this development and poured their sentiments in the comments section below his tweet. Check out the video as well as a few of the fan reactions.

Dwayne Johnson's Tweet:

THEY NEEDED A HERO. INSTEAD THEY GOT ME⚡️🖤 Excited for the first-ever global celebration of the DC Multiverse - #DCFanDome! This one’s just for you - THE FANS AROUND THE WORLD! Stay healthy, my friends, and I’ll see you all on August 22nd! 🥃 -The Man In Black#BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/m3S4tySYT8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 7, 2020

Wait of a Lifetime

Been waiting on a Black Adam movie for what feels like my entire life, especially since the Rock was cast in the lead. Needless to say, I can't wait. — Jason Perry (@RCNSportsFridge) August 7, 2020

Only Good Thing 2020 Did

Black Adam owns the XFL.... at least 2020 did something right. — Mavis B Jr (@BOMBARDD) August 7, 2020

Every DC Fan Right Now

Me waiting for DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/xcVfl3sOyX — Othmane K (@Othmane_1887) August 7, 2020

Iconic Entry

This is so iconic, it’s finally happening!!!!!!! Congrats!!! Welcome to the DC fam!! — Javier X (@JavierX__) August 7, 2020

When DC Meets The Rock

YES! Two of my favorite things, DC comics and The Rock!! 😍😍😍 — Jenn Clark (@JennCla24224591) August 7, 2020

Get Set Go

All aboard the hype train🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Dave Azémar (@david00795) August 7, 2020

The filming of the movie is slated to begun only in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully, the fans won't have to wait for that long to see the next super villain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2020 11:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).