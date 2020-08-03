Akshay Kumar is one actor who is known to churn out minimum three films in a year and while coronavirus may have delayed his releases, nothing seems to be stopping the actor from taking onto more projects. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2020 which is being celebrated on August 3, the actor announced his new film titled Raksha Bandhan which will be directed by Aanand L Rai. A first look of the family entertainer that will look at the brother-sister relation was released with Akshay as a loving brother to four sisters. While the film has been slated for a November 2021 release, before that, we will be seeing the actor in several other projects. Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar Announces His Upcoming Film on the Celebration of the Brother-Sister Bond On the Festive Occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2020.

The actor is all set to wow us with his first digital release soon as Laxmmi Bomb will soon premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. In the meantime, if theatres are to open by September, the first big Bollywood release will also belong to Akshay as his action drama Sooryavanshi is awaiting a theatrical release. All in all, Akshay is one actor who has a string of projects to his name and by 2021, has a host of releases lined up. Apart from Raksha Bandhan which was announced today, here's looking at the actor's other biggies.

Laxmmi Bomb

Slate for a digital release on Disney+ Hotstar, the film will have Akshay attempt a character he has never played before. He will be seen in the role of a transgender person in the film. The movie also stars Kiara Advani along with him.

Sooryavanshi

As Akshay enters Rohit Shetty's copverse, this action drama is expected to be a complete mass entertainer and also brings back one of the most-loved on-screen pairings of Akshay-Katrina together. In the post-corona phase, this film is expected to be the first Bollywood biggie to hit the screens.

Prithiviraj

Akshay managed to stun audiences with his performance in Kesari and will now have another period drama release soon. Collaborating with YRF, Akshay's historical drama will mark the debut of Manushi Chhillar and will have Kumar essay the role of fearless king Prithviraj Chauhan. The film has been slated for a November 2020 release.

Bachchan Pandey

Bachchan Pandey is another action entertainer that will see Akshay in a deadly avatar. The film has been slated for a January 2021 release and we bet its first look had left you super intrigued. The film stars Kriti Sanon alongside Akshay.

Atrangi Re

Akshay's first collaboration with director Aanand L Rai will bring together a unique casting of Kumar along with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The film is expected to be a romantic entertainer and has been set for a Valentine's Day 2021 release.

Bell Bottom

Akshay also has a spy thriller on his hands and the multi-starrer has been announced for an April 2021 release. The film stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta along with Kumar.

Raksha Bandhan

Akshay Kumar's fresh announcement on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2020 is a film that will celebrate the love of the brother-sister bond and as per his statement is also the 'quickest' he has signed a film. It is expected to hit the screens in November 2021. Akshay Kumar's OTT Debut on Amazon Prime Gets Delayed, Show Will Now Release in the Second Half of 2021.

While this happens to be Akshay's movie calendar for 2020-2021, the actor also has a web-series in the action genre, The End along with Amazon Prime that is expected to begin rolling by 2021 second half. Looks like, with or without coronavirus, Akshay Kumar has promised some amazing entertainment to his fans with his multi-genre projects.

