A few days back, Neetu Kapoor had confirmed that his son Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for coronavirus and is recovering well. Since then, many speculated that the actor's girlfriend Alia might also be diagnosed with the deadly bug. However, that was not the case and the actress is completely fine, and in fact, have started shooting after getting tested negative for COVID-19. Also, we all know that Alia celebrates her birthday on Match 15 and owing to the same, beau Ranbir had some special arrangements made for the ladylove, which is now cancelled. Ranbir Kapoor Tests Positive For COVID-19; Neetu Kapoor Confirms 'He Is on Medication And Recovering Well'.

According to reports, Ranbir had planned a small get-together for Alia to celebrate her born day. But now as the lad has been contracted with the virus, the party has been pushed to an unknown date. Ranbir and Alia have also been working together for Ayan Mukerji's next titled Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt Tests Negative for COVID-19 After Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali Contract the Virus.

Furthermore, the makers of Alia and Ranbir-starrer have decided to put the film on hold and bounce back only after Ranbir recovers and starts shooting. Meanwhile, it is since 2018 that Ayan's film is in the making, but due to unforeseen circumstances, the movie has been faced many problems. The release date of the flick is also not announced yet. Gangubai Kathiawadi Actress Alia Bhatt Self-Quarantined After Sanjay Leela Bhansali Tests Positive for COVID-19: Reports.

Brahmastra will see Ranbir and Alia for the first time on the silver screen together. Apart from the leads, it also will see Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy playing key roles. Stay tuned!

