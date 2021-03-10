It was yesterday (March 9), when the news of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali getting diagnosed with COVID-19 was all over the internet. Soon after the same, a few reports hinted that even Alia Bhatt, who has been closely working with the filmmaker as well as the actor, is also coronavirus positive. However, there is no truth to this. As according to a report on ETimes TV, Alia did the mandatory test and was tested negative. This sets the record straight that the actress is hale and hearty. Gangubai Kathiawadi Actress Alia Bhatt Self-Quarantined After Sanjay Leela Bhansali Tests Positive for COVID-19: Reports.

“Alia takes the test nearly every day and today also she has tested negative but has still isolated herself. Ranbir Kapoor caught the virus on the sets of Brahmastra and is recovering currently," a source told the portal. Ranbir Kapoor Tests Positive For COVID-19; Neetu Kapoor Confirms 'He Is on Medication And Recovering Well'.

FYI, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, are dating and also working together in Brahmastra. Not only this, but the actress has also been in touch with Sanjay Leela Bhansali with regards to Gangubai Kathiawadi. And so it's definitely great news that Alia is safe from the virus. Strong girl, must say. After Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Tests Positive For COVID-19?

Meanwhile, Alia's upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi was recently in trouble for hurting the sentiments of the residents of Kamathipura. Not just this, a Maharashtra Congress MLA Amin Patel has also demanded a change in the film's name as it tarnishes the name of Kathiawad city. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2021 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).