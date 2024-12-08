Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in the Bandra area of Mumbai on Saturday, has issued a public statement thanking his followers for their concern. He also said that “All is well now” and that the health scare was majorly caused by his hectic stint at the recently concluded 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Subhash Ghai Health Update: Director 'Doing Fine' After Being Admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, Confirms Spokesperson.

Recently, the filmmaker attended the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where his memoir, ‘Karma's Child: The Story of Indian Cinema's Ultimate Showman’ was launched. The festival also saw the screening of his musical ‘Taal’. On Sunday, the filmmaker-producer took to his X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “I feel so blessed to know that I’ve so many friends expressing their love n affection for my health. after my hectic stint at IFFI goa. ALL IS WELL NOW n see u soon. SMILE AGAIN. thank you (sic)”.

Subhash Ghai Shares His Health Update After Hospitalisation

I feel so blessed to know that I’ve so many friends expressing their love n affection for my health. after my hectic stint at IFFI goa. ALL IS WELL NOW n see u soon. SMILE AGAIN. thank you 🙏🤗 — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) December 8, 2024

Earlier, the hospital had shared in a statement that his past medical history was positive for Ischemic heart disease (s/p AVR 2009, CABG in 2011 and pacemaker insertion in 2011) and a recently diagnosed hypothyroidism. He was admitted to the ICU under the care of Dr Rohit Deshpande. Subhash Ghai started his career in Bollywood as an actor. He did small roles in films like Taqdeer and Aaradhna. Later he did lead roles in films like Umang and Gumrah. However, his career as an actor did not see much success, following which he switched to direction. He is known for films like Kalicharan, Vishwanath, Karz, Hero, Vidhaata, Meri Jung, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khalnayak, Pardes and Taal. ‘Aitraaz 2’: Subhash Ghai Announces Sequel After 20 Years, Praises Priyanka Chopra’s Iconic Performance (View Post).

In 2006, he received the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues for producing the social problem film Iqbal. The same year, he founded the Whistling Woods International film and media institution in Mumbai. He last produced and wrote the comedy-drama streaming movie 36 Farmhouse, which was released in 2022.

