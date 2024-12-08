Filmmaker Subhash Ghai's spokesperson informed on late Saturday (December 7) evening that the veteran director, who was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, 'is doing fine'. The spokesperson said in a statement given to the media that the director has been admitted for a routine check-up. The spokesperson said, "We would like to confirm that Mr Subhash Ghai is absolutely fine. He has been admitted for a routine check-up and is doing well. Thank you all for your love and concern”. Subhash Ghai Admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital ICU for Respiratory Problems.

Earlier, the hospital had shared in a statement that his past medical history was positive for Ischemic heart disease (s/p AVR 2009, CABG in 2011 and pacemaker insertion in 2011) and a recently diagnosed hypothyroidism. He was admitted to the ICU under the care of Dr. Rohit Deshpande.

Subhash Ghai started his career in Bollywood as an actor. He did small roles in films like Taqdeer and Aaradhna. Later he did lead roles in films like Umang and Gumrah. However, his career as an actor did not see much success following which he switched to direction. He is known for films like Kalicharan, Vishwanath, Karz, Hero, Vidhaata, Meri Jung, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khalnayak, Pardes and Taal. Subhash Ghai Calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘Great Actor’ Despite Creative Differences, Reserves Highest Praise for Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan (Watch Video).

In 2006, he received the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues for producing the social problem film Iqbal. The same year he founded the Whistling Woods International film and media institution in Mumbai.

Recently, the filmmaker attended the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where his memoir, Karma's Child: The Story of Indian Cinema's Ultimate Showman was launched. The festival also saw the screening of his musical Taal. He last produced and wrote the comedy-drama streaming movie 36 Farmhouse which was released in 2022.

