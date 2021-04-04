How many of you have tried to sing 'Hemoglobin in the atmospheric pressure in the country'? We are talking about the gibberish that Kishore Kumar sings for Amitabh Bachchan in 'My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves' from Amar Akbar Anthony. This song just never gets old. Everytime we watch it we laugh at Bachchan's crazy antics and the way Kumar sang the song so amusingly. The outfit, the hat and that easter egg-shaped cabinet..we love everything about this. Now here's the thing. Anthony Gonsalves is not a fictional character but a real-life inspiration. 43 Years of Amar Akbar Anthony: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals How This Film’s Box Office Performance Easily Beats Baahubali 2’s Records

Anthony Gonsalves was the violin teacher of many great musicians of Indian cinema including Pyarelal and R D Burman. The song My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves was Pyarelal's tribute to his master who believed in Raga-based compositions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Film History Pics (@filmhistorypics)

Check out the classic Kishore Kumar track from Amar Akbar Anthony right here...

When we are on Anthony Gonsalves, let us also tell you there's a Raj Comic character of the same name. He is a superhero who rises from his grave every night to stop the desperate people from committing suicide and vanquish the evil. Before that, he was a good-natured violin player whose success leads to his death due to jealous rivals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2021 03:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).