Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS): Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has expressed that he has no resolve or resolution for the new year 2021. And honestly, his argument makes all the sense. In his blog, the actor wrote how 2020 was an odd year and that is why he does not want to make any resolution for 2021. Well, a lot of us share Big B's reluctance to make a resolution this year, given the debacle that was 2020 and how unexpectedly unexpected the previous year went by. Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Pulling Off Desi Michael Jackson Move in Ganga Jamuna Saraswathi.

"Seems odd to be writing this after an entire year of 2020.. it was an odd year .. 2020 .. and the next could be odd too .. but in the better sense than the previous .. and just the feel of 1.1.'21 .. has a certain ring about it .. a ring that provokes attention and perhaps tidings of the refreshed year," the actor blogged. Amitabh Bachchan Maintains ‘Do Gaz Ki Doori’ As He Poses with Celebrity Photographer Avinash Gowariker.

"No resolve or resolution .. what needs to be done is to be done .. and done with conviction and well .. routines shall not change , they are now guided by other external forces .. compassionate one hopes .. and in the throes of happiness and great care," he added.

The 78-year-old Bollywood star also wished "Peace love and harmony 2021" for his fans and followers on his verified Instagram account.

On the work front, Big B has his kitty full this year with upcoming films like Chehre, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Ajay Devgn's Mayday and a yet untitled film co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Well, it does seem like a Hppy New Year 2021 for Big B on the work front!

