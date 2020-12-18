Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday treated his fans to a picture of himself and celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker practicing the do gaz ki doori or social distancing protocols. The 78-year-old actor who is one of the most active senior celebrities on social media, took to Instagram to share the picture. He complimented the post with a quirky caption related to the health protocols associated with the coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan Hangs ‘Nimbu Mirchi’ on Coming Year 2021 to Protect It From Evil Eye

The 'Coolie' actor and Gowariker are seen standing a few inches away from each other wearing face masks as a precaution against COVID-19. "Post pack up shot with the Avinash @avigowariker .. ! ye jo 'abhi ( avi') abhi sab 'naash' kar deta hai..do gaz doori .. avinash se .. mask hai utna hi zaroori," he wrote in the caption. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Other B-Town Celebs Make It to Forbes Asia 100 Digital Stars List

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram Post Below:

Bachchan has lent his voice to the Covid pre-call public service announcements that urge people to maintain "do gaz ki doori" (social distancing) and wear masks in public to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.

