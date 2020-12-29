Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday went down the memory lane and dug out a picture from the time when he pulled off the desi Michael Jackson in one of his films Ganga Jamuna Saraswathi. The 78-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the picture that sees him dressed in an all-black leather ensemble. Bachchan is seen dressed in a black leather jacket and matching trousers. Amitabh Bachchan Profusely Apologises To Twitter User Whose Poem He Used In One of His Tweets Without Giving Credit

He remembered how the director of 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswathi' thought that he would replicate Michael Jackson in the film but he ended up failing. "When Manmohan Desai thought that I could replicate MJ in our film Ganga Jamuna Saraswati...What a failure I was," the actor wrote in the caption. When Shah Rukh Khan Called Salman Khan the Next Bollywood Superstar After Amitabh Bachchan in this Throwback Interview From ’90s

The Manmohan Desai directorial also starred Meenakshi Sheshadri, Jaya Prada, Amrish Puri, Mithun Chakraborty, Nirupa Roy, and Aruna Irani.

