Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, in his late-night musings on his blog, slipped into a quiet reflection on life.

The thespian took to his blog and shared a string of images from the sets of the latest season of the quiz-based show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

View Amitabh Bachchan's Post:

“In the end, life just becomes a series of still pictures,” he wrote, letting the line sit without explanation. However, it comes after the passing of his dear friend and star Dharmendra.

Dharmendra passed away aged 89 on November 24. The superstar would have turned 90 on December 8.

Upon Dharmendra’s passing, Big B, who worked with the late star in films such as Sholay (1975), Chupke Chupke (1975), Ram Balram (1980), Naseeb (1981), The Burning Train (1980), and Hum Kaun Hai? (1983), penned a note.

Expressing his grief on his passing, Amitabh penned a heartfelt tribute, which read: “ another valiant Giant has left us .. left the arena .. leaving behind a silence with an unbearable sound .. Dharam ji .. .. the epitome of greatness, ever linked not only for his renowned physical presence, but for the largeness of his heart , and its most endearing simplicity ..(sic)."

"he brought with him the earthiness of the village in Punjab he came from , and remained true to its temperament .. un soiled throughout his glorious career , in a fraternity that witnessed changes every decade .. ... the fraternity underwent changes .. not him .. his smile, his charm and his warmth , extending to all that came in his vicinity .. a rarity in the profession .. .. the air about us swings vacant .. .. a vacuum that shall ever remain vacuus .. .. prayers," Big B added.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is the official Hindi adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? franchise. It is presented by actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has hosted the show for its entire run except for its third season, during which Shah Rukh Khan, replaced Big B.

