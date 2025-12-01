For the last four decades, Amitabh Bachchan has cherished the Sunday ritual of meeting his fans outside his residence, Jalsa, in Mumbai, who gather in large numbers to get a glimpse of the legend. Amitabh Bachchan Brings Back His Iconic '70s Aviator Look in New Photoshoot; Says ‘Didn’t Realise They’d Still Be Around After 50 Years’ (View Pics).

However, this Sunday, Big B decided to skip the Sunday ritual for reasons best known to him. Using social media, Amitabh expressed that it is the love and admiration of the fans that give him the strength to continue his work.

Amitabh Bachchan Skips Jalsa Meet-Up; Fans Shower Love After His Touching Post on X

T 5582 - .. the smiles that make me live .. and exist and work pic.twitter.com/KUVJLQKr0L — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 30, 2025

Big B took to his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, and penned an emotional message that read, "T 5582 - .. the smiles that make me live .. and exist and work (sic)."

Reciprocating the love and affection, one of the users penned the comment, "And you are the reason millions of us smile, sir Your passion keeps us alive, inspired and proud, always. Lots of love and respect (sic)."

Another one shared, "The love and support from your fans are truly incredible, sir. Keep inspiring!".

The third comment read, "Your words and your work keep inspiring us every day, Sir."

Work-wise, Amitabh continues to entertain countless viewers as the host for the reality game show, " Kaun Banega Crorepati 17".

The latest celebs to take on the hot seat opposite the legend are actor-comedians Sudesh Lehri and Kiku Sharda.

During the episode, Lehri credited Big B for inspiring his journey as a comedian.

“When I was a child, I never went to school, not even nursery. We were very poor,” he confessed.

In an emotionally charged moment, Lehri shared that Amitabh was his unseen inspiration guiding his journey as an artist. Amitabh Bachchan Reflects on Changing Times, Recalls Father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s Wisdom.

“I was always fond of watching films. The first time I ever went to a theatre, someone took me because I didn’t have the money, and the film I watched was Shankar Shambhu. After a long time, I saw Ganga Ki Saugand, your film, where you had that small hand scene. Then Namak Halaal came, and because I loved comedy, I used to watch you again and again. We even got the videocassette of the same," he explained.

