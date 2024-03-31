Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a glimpse of how his meet-and-greet looked on Sunday. Amitabh took to X (formerly called Twitter) and shared a picture from his home in Mumbai, where his fans would come every Sunday to catch a glimpse of the cine-icon. Amitabh Bachchan Says ’I Have Crush on All Women’, Justifies His Statement With Modesty.

In the image, the star’s back is towards the camera as a swarm of fans are standing outside the gate of his home, Jalsa, to see their icon. Amitabh is dressed in a kurta pyjama with a shawl wrapped around him and waving towards his fans. For the caption, he wrote: “Jalsa ka Dwar”.

Amitabh Bachchan's X Post

Big B shared another picture of himself and wrote: “The Sunday of anticipation... love... affection... and continuity…. At the gate of Jalsa, there is a scene full of affection; my gratitude since 1982.” The actor has always met his fans outside his home. Big B will soon be seen talking about his upcoming work in Kalki 2898 AD, which also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

