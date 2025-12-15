Ranveer Singh’s latest film, Dhurandhar, has taken the box office by storm. The movie, directed by Aditya Dhar and also featuring Akshaye Khanna and Sara Arjun in lead roles, released in theatres on December 5, 2025 and instantly grabbed attention for its exceptionally strong performances and gripping story. ‘Dhurandhar’ Movie Review: Ranveer Singh Explodes in Spurts in Aditya Dhar’s Exhaustingly Violent and Politically Questionable Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

On the other hand, Bollywood is currently busy discussing work-life balance after reports suggesting that Deepika Padukone requested an eight-hour work shift following motherhood went viral. Amid this, an old interview video of Ranveer talking about the same issue has resurfaced online.

Ranveer Singh Talks About 8-Hour Work Shift

Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying the blockbuster theatrical run of his latest film, Dhurandhar. Amid ongoing discussions about the actor on social media, an old video of his 2022 interview with Bollywood Hungama has resurfaced online, in which he expressed his support for longer working hours.

He said, "A lot of time, people complain... other artistes, other management complain ki 'Yaar tu sabko bigaad raha hai.' Sab log bolte hai, 8 ghante ki shift mein tu 10-12 ghante shooting karta hai. Phir hum log ko bhi karna padta hai." (A lot of time, people complain. Other artistes and management say, 'You're messing up things for everyone. They say, 'You sometimes shoot 10-12 hours in an 8-hour shift, so we also have to do it).

The actor further added, "But, ab 8 ghante mein wo cheez jo chahte hai, agar wo nahi bani toh theek haina. Aap karlo thodi si zyada shooting."

Ranveer Singh Shares His Thoughts About Work Shift in Bollywood – Watch Video

Ranveer Singh talked about Dhurandhar’s success and said that Deepika Padukone’s demand for an 8 hour shift is unreasonable. You can’t make a movie like #Dhurandhar in an 8 hour shift, and actors are getting paid in crores. First Aditya Dhar, and now Ranveer, is exposing Deepika. pic.twitter.com/mqAHTKDTh6 — a (@iahaanx) December 14, 2025

What Sparked the 9-Hour Work Shift Controversy?

A few months back, Deepika Padukone exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Her departure was reportedly influenced by her demand for an 8-hour work shift, among other conditions, like profit sharing. While many members of the film fraternity have come out in support of Deepika, others have opined that adjusting to a project’s demands is a basic expectation from any artiste. ‘Everyone’s Working Process Is Different’: Telugu Actress Krithi Shetty Says She Can Work for 24 Hours Amid Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Work Shift Debate.

More About ‘Dhurandhar’

Dhurandhar, written and directed by Aditya Dhar, boasts a star-studded ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. The film is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. A sequel for Dhurandhar will be released on March 19, 2026.

