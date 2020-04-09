Amitabh Bachchan Thanks One and All For Wishing His Wife Jaya Bachchan On Her 72nd Birthday (View Pic)

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

One of the finest actresses of her times, Amitabh Bachchan's betterhalf, Jaya Bachchan turns a year older on April 9, 2020. Popularly known for her roles in films like Guddi, Silsila, Kora Kagaz and others, the then-actress used to serve magic on the silverscreen with her acting chops. Other than movies, the actress has always snatched the limelight for being a family lady. And looks like on her birthday, Jaya has received a lot of wishes and blessings, as Big B took to his Twitter and thanked one and all for wishing his wife. Fake NASA Satellite Pic of India Celebrating Diwali on 5th April 9 PM Reaches Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter Timeline! Big B Falls for it Again.

Amitabh posted a long message along with a beautiful picture of himself and Jaya. "To them that have wished Jaya on her birthday today, my gratitude and love .. thank you for remembering her .. it will be impossible to respond to each of you individually, hence this .. love ..she has been given your wishes and she sends her thanks," his post read. The photo shared sees The Bachchans in a namaste pose donning traditional wear. Indeed, it's a sweet gesture by Big B for speaking on behalf of her wife. Amitabh Bachchan’s Love for Fake News and Videos: From Morphed Golden Temple Picture to Coronavirus WhatsApp Forward, 5 Times Bollywood Legend Got Deceived By False Info!

Check Out Amitabh's Post Below:

T 3496 - To them that have wished Jaya on her birthday today, my gratitude and love .. thank you for remembering her .. it will be impossible to respond to each of you individually , hence this .. love .. धन्यवाद और आभार she has been given your wishes and she sends her thanks pic.twitter.com/lil3bO8MXH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 9, 2020

For the unaware, Jaya is not in Mumbai as she is stuck in New Delhi due to the nationwide lockdown. And so seems like her family in Mumbai is missing her way too much and so has been sharing posts about her on the micro-blogging site. Meanwhile, recently, Amitabh became a butt of jokes for sharing false WhatsApp forwards related to the coronavirus outbreak. Happiest Birthday, Jaya Bachachan from team LatestLY!