Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday shared a tip with fans about how to stay active and make the body work. The Bollywood icon, who is actively working in films and television at the age of 78, took to his verified Twitter account to share the suggestion. He wrote: "The more rest you give your body the more of it, it shall demand from you ..the more work you subject to your body the more it shall work." Amitabh Bachchan Shares a ‘Then and Now’ Photo With Son Abhishek Bachchan and It Is Adorable (See Pic)

Big B keeps sharing words of wisdom for fans and followers on social media from time to time. The actor recently shared a post suggesting it is not necessary to try and please the entire world. "Only person you have to face in the morning is yourself. When younger, feels like you have to please entire world. No. Do what makes you happy, create life you want to live for. You'll see someone you truly love staring back at you every morning if you can do that," Bachchan had advised in a social media post a few days ago. Amitabh Bachchan And Ekta Kapoor To Not Host Diwali Parties This Year And Here’s The Reason

Check Out Big B's Tweet Below:

T 3711 - 'आप अपने शरीर को जितना आराम दोगे उतना ज्यादा वो मांगेगा, और जितना उससे काम लोगे उतना ज्यादा वो करेगा !!' ~ Ef am the more rest you give your body the more of it, it shall demand from you .. the more work you subject to your body the more it shall work pic.twitter.com/RlxVg2Utu9 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 4, 2020

Right now, Big B has his kitty full with forthcoming films like "Jhund", "Chehre", "Brahmastra" and a yet-untitled multilingual film co-starring Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas.

