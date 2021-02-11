Do you remember Dr. Kulkarni and his wife from Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna starrer Anand? The reel and real-life couple is Ramesh Deo and Seema Deo. They gave us couple goals in that movie at a time when such terms were not even coined. They are still together and a picture of them has been going viral on the internet which has the two sharing a meal together. They even posed for the camera and look as happy as they did in Anand. This image has made us believe happily ever afters are not just stuff of fairy tales. It can happen for real as well. MayDay: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Still from the Sets of Ajay Devgn Starrer, Remembers His Iconic Film Deewar Which Was Shot at the Same Place 42 Year Ago

In 2013, the Deos completed 50 years of togetherness by renewing their vows. Talking about themselves, Ramesh Deo had said in an interview, "My chemistry with Seema was too good. Our acting and characters looked natural as my co-actor was full of fun. Talk about our off-screen chemistry then let me remind you that we are soon going to complete 50 years of wedding bliss on July 1. This speaks of how great our chemistry works. I don’t think there is any couple in the film industry as old as us and who are still together!"

Guess Who ? pic.twitter.com/DtiFMk0mZu — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) February 11, 2021

Ramesh and Seema Deo are two of the biggest icons of the Marathi film industry. They are loved and revered by everyone across industries.

