Ananya Panday on Friday rang in her 22nd birthday on the sets of Shakun Batra's upcoming untitled film as she spent her special day shooting. "But no complaints. It will be a different kind of celebration without family and friends but with the cast and crew," she said. The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor is shooting for the Shakun Batra directorial with Deepika Padukone and 'Gully Boy' fame Siddhant Chaturvedi.

As she returned to work after the six-month-long coronavirus induced hiatus, the 22-year-old actor termed the period of shutdown as "scary and uncertain."

"I had not taken an off since I started Student Of the Year 2 and these six months were scary and uncertain. I was afraid, I had forgotten how to face the camera. But it was smooth sailing from day one," she said.

The 'Student Of The Year 2' actor was recently seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in 'Khaali Peeli' that garnered rave reviews from the audiences especially for her portrayal of a Bambaiya girl in the movie.