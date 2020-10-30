Ananya Panday, the gorgeous daughter of Bhavana and Chunky Panday, celebrates her 22nd birthday today! This young lady has already won hearts as an actress of movie buffs. She had made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 and then she was seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh. She has done just two films, but this young actress, already has a huge fan following across the country. On the occasion of her birthday, her parents have shared the cutest posts for their daughter and it is far too adorable. Ananya Panday is Championing the Art of Dressing Sexy and Being Seductive (View Pics).

In fact, ahead of Ananya Panday’s birthday, her mommy Bhavana had shared a few childhood pictures of her daughter and they were just too cute to handle. On her birthday, the yummy mommy has shared a lovely picture of Ananya and captioned it as, “Happy Birthday my gorgeous girl !!!! Love you the mostest !!!! Keep smiling !!! Keep shining !!!!” Chunky Panday and Ananya are the coolest father and daughter duo of B-town. The veteran actor too shared an adorable post for his baby girl and one just can’t afford to miss it! Chunky Panday Shares His Thoughts On Nepotism, Reveals That He Has Not Forced His Daughter Ananya Panday To Get Into Films.

Birthday Girl

Father And Daughter Duo

View this post on Instagram Happy happy happy happy birthday my ❤ @ananyapanday 🎂🍾🥂😘 A post shared by Chunky Panday (@chunkypanday) on Oct 29, 2020 at 12:58pm PDT

There are many others who have extended their heartfelt birthday wishes for the darling Ananya Panday. It includes Malaika Arora, Neelam Kothari Soni, Mouni Roy, Delnaaz Irani, Ayesha Shroff, Farah Khan Kunder, among others. On the work front, Ananya has a few intriguing projects lined-up. She is paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda in a film that will be helmed by Puri Jagannadh. She also has a film with Shakun Batra in which she’d be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

