As actor Ananya Panday rings in her 22nd birthday on Friday, Bollywood star including Deepika Padukone, friends and co-stars from the industry, showered heart-warming wishes on the 'Khaali Peeli' actor to make her day special. Ananya's co-star for Shakun Batra's upcoming film, Padukone shared a gorgeous picture of the birthday girl on Instagram Story along with a note in which she showered love on her 'baby girl'. Ananya Panday Turns A Year Older Today, Parents Bhavana and Chunky Panday Share The Cutest Birthday Posts For Their Daughter!
The 'Piku' star wrote," My baby girl, words can't describe the love I feel for you. And even though we've just met, I feel proud to see the smart, sensitive and witty girl you've grown into! Wishing you good health, happiness, super stardom and truckloads of biscoff my love! I love you...." Ananya's 'Student of The Year 2' co-star Tiger also penned an adorable wish for the actor on his Instagram Story. He noted, " Eat lots of food today! Happy birthday Ananya Panday." Ananya Panday is Championing the Art of Dressing Sexy and Being Seductive (View Pics)
'Khaali Peeli' co-star Ishaan Khatter shared a post on Instagram that-- showcased her happy feet dance-- to extend birthday wishes. He noted, "Happy birthday sunshine girl --> swipe to see her happy feet dance ."
In the clip shared alongside the post, the 'Pati Patni Aur Who' star is seen dancing amid a football field.
Suhana Khan also shared a cute video with AbRam on Instagram to wish Ananya on her special day. She also shared a throwback picture from a party where Suhana and Ananya are seen striking a posing for the lens. Alongside the picture, Suhana noted, " Love you forever. @ananyapanday."