Bollywood actress Aneet Padda is facing significant social media backlash following a controversy involving her online activity and political remarks made by her sister. The scrutiny intensified after netizens discovered the Saiyaara star was following Hasan Piker, a Turkish-American political commentator who previously referred to India as a "rogue terrorist state" during the "Operation Sindoor" military event. Aneet Padda’s Sister Reet Deletes Instagram and LinkedIn After ‘Dhurandhar’ Propaganda Comment Backlash.

Aneet Padda Faces Backlash for Following Political Commentator Hasan Piker

The controversy began when social media users flagged Padda’s Instagram "following" list, which included Hasan Piker. Piker, a prominent Twitch streamer, has frequently drawn the ire of Indian audiences for his vocal critiques of the country's administration and military operations. In a viral stream clip, Piker could be seen calling India a "rogue terrorist state" for carrying out Operation Sindoor.

Viral Screenshot Shows Aneet Padda Following Hasan Piker After His India Video Row

Aneet Padda used to follow Hasan Piker, who called India a “terrorist state” during Operation Sindoor. After social media outrage, she unfollowed him, but it still raises questions about her ideology. pic.twitter.com/ROPq4MSjee — Sarthak Bhagat (@sarthakbhagat45) March 29, 2026

Criticism centred on Piker's past statements during "Operation Sindoor," where he allegedly labelled India a "terrorist state." Many users questioned Padda’s personal stance, suggesting that her choice to follow the commentator reflected an alignment with his views.

While the actress has not issued an official statement, digital records indicate she has since unfollowed Piker. Industry insiders suggest the move was likely a response to the growing traction of the "boycott" calls appearing under her recent posts.

Aneet Padda’s Sister Reet Padda’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Controversy

The backlash against Aneet Padda has been further amplified by recent viral comments from her sister, Reet Padda. Reet drew criticism for publicly labelling several high-profile films, including Dhurandhar 2, The Kashmir Files, and The Kerala Story, as "propaganda."

In addition to her film critiques, Reet Padda faced heat for questioning global icon Priyanka Chopra’s silence on geopolitical issues and for allegedly mocking the Indian Army in social media comment sections. In the wake of the intense online vitriol, Reet has reportedly deactivated or privatised her social media accounts.

Aneet Padda’s Upcoming Projects

The timing of the controversy has sparked concern regarding Aneet’s professional trajectory. After her successful debut in Saiyaara alongside Ahaan Panday, she is slated to lead the supernatural franchise Shakti Shalini under Maddock Films. Priyadarshan Defends Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Amid Propaganda Debate, Says ‘Few Opinions Don’t Matter’.

Some online groups have called for her removal from the project, though producers have not confirmed any changes to the casting. Currently, the Padda family has maintained a public silence as the debate continues to trend across social media platforms.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 09:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).