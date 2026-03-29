Reet Padda, the sister of rising Bollywood actress Aneet Padda, has reportedly deleted her Instagram and LinkedIn profiles following a wave of intense social media backlash. The controversy erupted after Reet characterised the blockbuster film Dhurandhar: The Revenge as "propaganda," sparking a heated debate over political storytelling in Indian cinema. ‘Stars Are Born’: Alia Bhatt Praises Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda After ’Saiyaara’s Grand Opening (View Post)

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Reet Padda Slams 'Dhurandhar 2', Sparks Controversy

The backlash began when screenshots of Reet’s comments went viral, in which she targeted several high-profile films including Dhurandhar, The Kashmir Files, and The Kerala Story. Reet alleged that these projects promote a "government-friendly narrative," specifically citing the use of political themes to justify policies like demonetisation in Dhurandhar. In a detailed response to a critic that further fueled the fire, Reet wrote, "Actually responding to a comment on social media – shocking, I know... For Dhurandhar, it literally serves as a government-friendly narrative... Call it propaganda? Yep. Deny it? Not a chance." She also questioned the statistical accuracy of The Kerala Story and called for "real-life accounts" rather than what she termed "creative math" in historical dramas.

Reet Padda Deletes Social Media

Initially, Reet responded to the criticism by making her public Instagram account private. However, as of March 29, 2026, the profile appears to have been entirely removed. Users attempting to access her page are met with a "broken link" message. Her professional LinkedIn profile has also been taken down. The controversy has also seen personal allegations surface, with some social media users claiming Reet is dating a Pakistani national named Faazil Ahmed. While photos of the two alongside Aneet Padda have circulated, there has been no official confirmation regarding their relationship or Ahmed’s nationality. ‘Saiyaara’: Who Are Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda? Smashing New Bollywood Couple Impresses in Mohit Suri’s Film – Know All About the Actors.

Aneet Padda Stays Silent

The controversy has inadvertently drawn attention to Aneet Padda, who recently gained fame for her role in Saiyaara. While Aneet has not commented on her sister's remarks, she has faced her own share of scrutiny after being spotted following political commentator Hasan Piker online. Despite the digital noise, Aneet’s professional trajectory remains steady. She is currently preparing for her debut in the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe with Shakti Shalini, where she replaces Kiara Advani as the lead. The film is slated for a high-profile Christmas release on December 24, 2026. Both sisters have maintained a strict silence regarding the ongoing social media storm, as the industry watches how the narrative surrounding political cinema continues to evolve.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 01:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).