Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan, currently preparing for the release of his highly anticipated horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, has stepped forward to defend Aditya Dhar’s latest blockbuster, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, against mounting allegations of being "propaganda." During an interview, the director dismissed the criticism, arguing that the film’s massive box office success serves as the ultimate validation of its quality and intent. ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Postponed? Akshay Kumar Film Rumoured To Move Release Date Amid ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Success – Report.

Priyadarshan Defends ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Against Propaganda Claims

In a candid conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Priyadarshan addressed the controversy surrounding the Ranveer Singh-starrer and was blunt in his assessment of the "propaganda" label. The filmmaker, who mentored Aditya Dhar during his early years in the industry, suggested that the term is often misused by a vocal minority.

“There is nothing called propaganda. You are simply presenting something to the audience,” Priyadarshan stated during the interview. He emphasised that the film’s reception by the general public outweighs the critiques of a few individuals. “If a film has been accepted by the majority of India, that itself prooves its worth. few opinions dont matter, just leave them aside.”

He further questioned the logic of those dismissing the film’s narrative, saying, "India has watched and accepted it. Do you think those people who have watched the film are fools? It’s people’s opinion; leave it with them. Don't confront it."

Priyadarshan on Aditya Dhar’s Success

The director also reflected on his long-standing relationship with Aditya Dhar, recalling the filmmaker's early struggles before his breakthrough. Dhar, who worked as an assistant and writer for Priyadarshan on projects in London and Scotland, reportedly faced significant setbacks and "disheartening" moments early in his career.

“It felt like watching someone grow in front of you,” Priyadarshan remarked. “It’s like when your students or disciples grow in life—that’s the greatest joy you can have. I felt very proud seeing what Aditya has achieved today.” The defence comes at a time when Dhurandhar: The Revenge has become a global phenomenon, reportedly grossing over INR 1,200 crore worldwide while continuing to dominate the domestic box office.

Watch Priyadarshan’s Full Interview With Siddharth Kannan:

More About ‘Bhooth Bangla’

While weighing in on industry debates, Priyadarshan is also focused on his own upcoming project, Bhooth Bangla. The film marks a major reunion for the director with Akshay Kumar after 14 years, alongside a seasoned ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan Drop Update on ‘Haiwaan’ Release Date, Say THIS About ‘Hera Pheri 3’.

Scheduled for release on April 10, 2026, Bhooth Bangla is expected to return to the director's signature style of horror-comedy, a genre he successfully pioneered with Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, the film is already generating significant buzz as one of the year’s most-awaited theatrical releases.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 08:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).