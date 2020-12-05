Bollywood's fittest senior actor Anil Kapoor on Saturday garnered praises from his fans and the minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, after he posted a video of himself cycling early morning. The 'Nayak,' actor who is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Jug Jug Jeeyo,' took to Twitter to share a video clip of one of his "favourite forms of cardio," - cycling. Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Anil Kapoor Back in Town As Crew Members Test COVID Positive, Neetu Kapoor to Fly Back to Mumbai via Air Ambulance?

The video sees the 63-year-old actor cycling on the roads of Chandigarh wearing a black coloured bomber jacket. "One of my favourite forms of cardio! #earlymorningbikerides #Chandigarh," he tweeted along with the video and tagged Rijiju in the tweet. Soon after watching the video, the sports minister responded to Kapoor's tweet and praised him for being an inspiration to all generations. Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor Test Positive for COVID-19, Jug Jugg Jeeyo Shoot Paused: Reports

Anil Kapoor Mentions Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju in His Cycling Video:

Kiren Rijiju's Reply to Anil Kapoor's Cycling Video:

"Kya baat hai @AnilKapoorJi. You are an inspiration to all generations. I like your big and broad cycle tires! #NewIndiaFitIndia #FitIndiaMovement," tweeted Rijiju. The 'Welcome,' actor keeps setting fitness goals and keeps inspiring people by sharing his workout pictures and videos.