Music composer Shreyas Puranik, who has composed the song "Satranga" from the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, has shared that the song was supposed to be a part of some other project but eventually was used in Animal. Shreyas, who started his career 15 years ago as a singer, also shared the journey of the song and his experience working with Arijit Singh and Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

In a candid conversation on ShareChat’s LIVE Audio chat room, he said, “”‘Satranga” was made in September last year for another project but couldn’t be used there. After 10-15 days, I attended a Diwali party and Siddharth-Garima (the lyricist of the song) was good friends with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, so he was present as well. We were just singing the song, and it suddenly caught Sandeep’s attention”.

He further mentioned, "It was only a week after I got a call from his office, and they told me that Sandeep wanted to use the song for his upcoming film. That was a happy moment for me. We created around 18 versions of this song with different music but since first day, Mr. Vanga wanted the original raw version and that was used in the film".

He shared how grateful he was to work with him although Shreyas did not meet Arijit during the recording of the song. He said, “Both Sandeep and I agreed that there was only one voice roaming around our heads and that was Arijit’s” He also expressed his views on nepotism in the music industry, as he said, “Nepotism is just an excuse for weak people who think they couldn’t achieve anything because the other person is more privileged. I have said this many times that if my father owns a factory and I am not doing anything else, I will focus on expanding his business. You can see actors and singers like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Arijit Singh who are self-made personalities. When it comes to real talent and luck, nothing can stop you from reaching heights”.

