Animal continues to impress the audience across the globe. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri has inched closer to Rs 800 crore mark globally. The makers shared the update on the film’s latest global collections and it states that the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has grossed Rs 757.73 crore worldwide. Animal: Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima Sahni Can't Stop Praising Her Brother's Performance, Calls Him an 'Incredibly Crazy and Talented Human'.

Animal Movie Collections

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)