Actor Anupam Kher had recently announced on Twitter that his family including mother Dulari Kher, brother Raju Kher, sister-in-law and niece had tested positive for coronavirus. The actor had confirmed in his tweet that he himself had tested negative. Recently, the actor had given a health update about his mother saying she was doing better and now there's good news given that she has recovered and will be quarantining at home. The actor took to Twitter to update his fans on the same as he stated that she has been declared healthy by the doctors. Anupam Kher's Mother, Brother, Sister-in-Law and Niece Test Positive for COVID-19, the Actor Confirms He Has Tested Negative.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Mom has been declared healthy by all medical parametres by the doctors at Kokilaben Hospital. She will now be quarantining at home. Love heals. Stay safe but don’t be distant emotionally from Covid+ patient/families!Doctors & @mybmc officials/employees are real HEROES." It's amazing how the actor thanked doctors who have been working tirelessly at the frontlines amid this crisis. The actor's fans were also happy to know that his mother has now recovered and left positive comments on his post.

Check Out Anupam Kher's Post Here:

Mom has been declared healthy by all medical parametres by the doctors at Kokilaben Hospital. She will now be quarantining at home. Love heals. Stay safe but don’t be distant emotionally from Covid+ patient/families!Doctors & @mybmc officials/employees are real HEROES. #JaiHo🙏🌈 pic.twitter.com/EiZBTrA1PW — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 20, 2020

After the actor had taken to Twitter to inform about his family testing positive, several Bollywood stars came in support of Kher as they wished his family a speedy recovery including the likes of Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and more. We are glad that the veteran actor's mother is now returning home and hope for her and the actor's family to stay healthy and safe.

