It looks like the coronavirus outbreak has now hit Bollywood with big A list celebrities testing positive for the virus. After megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11, it has now been reported that famed actor Anupam Kher's mother Dulari Kher and his brother, sister-in-law and niece have also tested positive. The actor confirmed the news on Twitter as he shared a video revealing the same. Anupam Kher in his post also confirmed that after getting tested himself, he has been reported to be negative which is a bit of a relief. Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive for COVID-19, Fans Pray for His Speedy Recovery (View Tweets).

Anupam Kher in his post mentioned that his mother has tested positive mildly. He also revealed that his mother has been admitted at Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai. Sharing details about the condition, he wrote, "This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative.

@mybmc is informed." Amitabh Bacchan Tests COVID-19 Positive: Devendra Fadnavis, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Omar Abdullah and Other Politicians Wish Actor a Speedy Recovery.

Check Out Anupam Kher's Post Here:

This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.!🙏 pic.twitter.com/EpjDIALft2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 12, 2020

In the video shared by Kher, he also thanked the doctors and the Bombay Municipal Corporation for their support and speedy action. The actor mentioned that his brother has been quarantined at his home along with their family. The actor also lauded the medical staff who have been working hard amid this crisis.

