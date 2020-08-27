Here is one of the biggest and one of the most beautiful announcements of the day! Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child together and the couple has shared this good news across social media platforms. Anushka and Virat are seen all smiles in the pic that they have shared to announce this pregnancy news with the caption that reads, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.” And what we cannot miss is her cute little baby bump! Yes, Anushka is seen flaunting her baby bump in this pic and we’re all hearts for it! Anushka Sharma is Pregnant! Virat Kohli Makes the Big Announcement Via an Adorable Post.

Ever since Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have announced this good news, from family to industry friends and this power couple’s fans, all have been showering the duo with tons of love and congratulatory messages. Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Samantha Akkineni, Taapsee Pannu, Pooja Hegde, Armaan Malik, and many others have extended their heartfelt wishes to the couple. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Announce Pregnancy: Fans Pour In Warm Wishes For The Power Couple (View Tweets).

Bollywood Celebs Congratulate Virushka

Bollywood Celebs Congratulate Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples of tinsel town. Fondly known as Virushka by fans and media, the couple tied the knot on December 11, 2017. It was an intimate affair that took place in Florence, Italy. Let’s not forget that this is the second pregnancy news in this month from the world of entertainment! Earlier this month, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan had confirmed that they are expecting second child.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2020 11:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).