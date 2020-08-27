Surprise, surprise! Here's a piece of good news for all Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma fans. As the lovebirds are expecting their first child. The captain cool of the Indian cricket team as well as the Bollywood actress took to their respective social media handles and made the official announcement. "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," both captioned the posts. In the photos shared, one can see Virushka standing close to one another and the little baby bump of Sharma is quite visible. This news is huge and we bet it's celebration time for Virat and Anushka's family. Anushka Sharma is Pregnant! Virat Kohli Makes the Big Announcement Via an Adorable Post.

Also, as soon as the news of Anushka Sharma pregnant broke online, fans and admirers of Virushka flooded the internet with warm wishes. Well, this was supposed to happen considering how their fans wanted the two to have a baby soon and here's the announcement. Check out some of the Twitter reactions below. NO, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are Not Getting Divorced! Stop Spreading Fake News and #VirushkaDivorce Trend ASAP.

Aww!

Hahaha!

I guess #AnushkaSharma & #ViratKohli took the quote seriously "Stay home and make a baby" Congratulations 🎉 pic.twitter.com/pfn5qBRxbm — 𝑁𝑖𝑘𝒉𝑖𝑙 (@withnikkhil) August 27, 2020

LOL!

Honestly my mum jumped with happiness and sent me this as if I am pregnant #AnushkaSharma@AnushkaSharma congratulations pic.twitter.com/j6Z1HB1E7b — Momalik (@embmie) August 27, 2020

Indeed!

Yusssss!

Yay!

It's recently when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan had announced that they are expecting their second child after Taimur Ali Khan. Not just this, even Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya wand wife Natasa Stanvokic welcomed a baby boy recently. Well, with this all we can say is that it's raining babies amid lockdown. Congratulations to the power couple. Stay tuned!

