Can someone pinch us please for we are unable to digest this big and also happy development? Indian skipper, Virat Kohli took to his Twitter account to share a new development in his personal life and make fans aware of his growing family. Virushka, as their fans like to call them are expecting their first child together and we don't know about you folks but we are certainly enjoying a happy dance. Virat shared a rather happy picture of his with Anushka while sharing the big news and yes, her baby bump looked radiant and how! Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Look Super Hot in Tux and Thigh-High Slit Dress and It Is the Perfect 2020 Vibe We Were Looking For.

Virat and Anushka are excited for the arrival of their baby and the skipper has confirmed her delivery month to be January 2021. It's an exciting piece of news for their admirers and the emotions are one too many to describe. The news also explains Sharma's break from her acting profession. Post her last release Zero, the actress took a sabbatical of some sorts and got actively involved as a producer instead. While we questioned her decision earlier, it now makes so much sense. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Play Gully Cricket on Rooftop at Mumbai Residence Amid Lockdown (Watch Video).

Check Out Anushka Sharma's Post

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/iWANZ4cPdD — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 27, 2020

Check Out Virat Kohli's Announcement

Indian team all-rounder, Hardik Pandya recently welcomed his baby boy with wife, Nataša Stanković and with Virat's new announcement, it suffices to say that it's raining babies in the Indian cricket team currently. We wish this couple all the love and happiness and congratulate them for the new addition to their family.

