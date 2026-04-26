Aayushmaan Sethi, the younger son of veteran actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, has become the latest victim of a sophisticated subscription scam. The incident, which resulted in a deduction of INR 87,000 from his credit card, was detailed in a recent YouTube vlog shared by his elder brother, Aaryamann Sethi, on Sunday, April 26, 2026. Archana Puran Singh Reveals ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ Stalled Her Film Career, Says ‘They Think I Only Laugh’.

Free Trial Scam

The scam unfolded when Aayushmaan signed up for a seven-day free trial on a website he described as "useful" and "not shady." According to the 22-year-old, the platform first processed a USD 0 (zero-rupee) transaction for verification, which he approved. However, instead of waiting for the trial period to end, the website allegedly charged the full annual subscription fee of INR 87,000 within an hour. "They took the money for the entire year under the pretext of a seven-day free trial... without asking my permission," Aayushmaan explained in the vlog.

PlayStation Hack Past Resurfaces

The tense situation at the Sethi household eventually turned into a moment of family banter. Aaryamann teased his brother, calling him a "regular customer" for fraudsters as he recalled a previous incident where Aayushmaan lost INR 80,000 in a PlayStation account hack that was never recovered. "Papa, your boy has become a man. He has been cheated," Aaryamann joked, while Parmeet Sethi added, "I am just wondering how much he’s panicking over this."

Aayushmaan Sethi Faces Payment Scare

Aayushmaan Sethi recently faced a payment scare after struggling to reach his bank, where he was met only with automated AI responses, sparking confusion over how to resolve the issue. His parents, actors Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, offered contrasting advice, while Archana urged him to immediately cancel his credit card, Parmeet clarified that cancelling the payment would be the correct step, suggesting Aayushmaan may have unknowingly authorised the transaction by clicking without reading the fine print. The assistant director, who has worked with Dharma Productions, remained confident in handling the situation himself, asserting that he would fix it independently despite the differing opinions. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Judge Archana Puran Singh Takes Auto-Rickshaw Ride in Mumbai, Records Heartwarming Conversation With Driver’s Wife on Phone (Watch Viral Video)

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Subscription Trap Scams on the Rise

Cybersecurity experts are warning that subscription traps are an increasingly common form of digital fraud, where users are misled by legitimate-looking interfaces into approving e-mandates for hefty annual payments while being promised “free” trials. To stay protected, users should opt for virtual credit cards with set spending limits when signing up for trials, carefully review the RBI’s e-mandate guidelines that allow easy opt-out from recurring payments, and always check for a reliable email help centre, especially if customer support is limited to AI bots.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Aayushmaan Sethi's YouTube Channel). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).