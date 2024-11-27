Archana Puran Singh, the beloved judge from The Great Indian Kapil Show, continues to charm audiences both on and off-screen. The actress and comedienne frequently shares glimpses of her whereabouts on social media. Recently, she took to Insta to narrate a heartwarming incident where an auto-rickshaw driver recognised her while she was travelling. "Ek achanak autorickshaw ki ride yaadgaar ban gayee," she wrote on Instagram. Revealed: What Was Archana Puran Singh’s Role in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’? Why Was Parzaan Dastur’s Character Loved So Much?

Archana Puran Sigh's Rickshaw Ride

Archana Puran Singh took an auto-rickshaw ride in Mumbai and shared her interaction with the driver online. In the clip, the rickshaw driver can be seen calling his wife to share the exciting news. "She judges on the Kapil show, right? She’s sitting in my rickshaw and lives in Versova," the driver could be heard saying on call. Archana responded to him by explaining, "Although I live in Madh, we're currently in Versova." The driver, thrilled to meet her, asked if she could talk to his wife. Archana happily obliged, having a brief chat with his wife on the phone and even promised to click a picture with him to share on WhatsApp. Navjot Singh Sidhu Returns to ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ With a Twist; See How Archana Puran Singh Reacts (Watch Video).

Archana Puran Singh's Rickshaw Ride Turns Memorable

"He spoke about how he has watched many of Parmeet's and my films, enquired about Sumona and discussed my show on Netflix... He knew more about my life than I would have ever imagined!" a part of Archana's post reads.

For the unversed, the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, featuring Archana Puran Singh, will see Govinda gracing the stage alongside Shakti Kapoor and Chunky Pandey. This will be his first appearance since recovering from a gunshot injury. This special episode also sees Govinda reconnecting with his nephew, Krushna Abhishek, after a seven-year-long feud.

