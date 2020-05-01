Arjun Kapoor Strongly Reacts after Rishi Kapoor's Leaked Video from the Hospital Goes Viral; FWICE also Issues a Statement

Arjun Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A video of late actor Rishi Kapoor from the ICU of HN Reliance hospital is now going viral on the internet and while the management has assured a probe into this 'unethical' behaviour, Arjun Kapoor is clearly upset with the news. The actor earlier took to his social media account to voice his displeasure over the issue while also elaborating on how having morale sometimes matters the most. The actor's reaction was followed by FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) protesting against the hospital's unethical management. Rishi Kapoor’s Leaked Video From The Reliance Foundation Hospital Goes Viral; Management Assures Probe in the Matter.

"We have come across video footage being widely circulated on WhatsApp on 30.4.2020. The video footage appears to be taken inside the ICU of your hospital where the legendary artist Mr Rishi Kapoor was hospitalised on 29.4.2020 and died on 30.4.2020 at 8.45 am,” the letter read. “The video footage also shows an attending nurse with the patient in the ICU. The Video footage leaves no element of doubt that it has been taken in a clandestine manner without the permission of the patient or his family members,” read another part of their letter against the management.

Check out Arjun Kapoor's Reaction

Arjun Kapoor's Reaction (Photo Credits: Instagram)

"We, therefore, request you to immediately initiate an in-depth enquiry to ascertain as to how such an incident has happened in your hospital and to fix responsibility and to initiate strict action. The aforesaid enquiry be completed in 15 days with intimation in writing to us about the action taken. We hereby convey that should you not take any action as requested we shall be forced to take suitable legal action as we may be advised,” it added. RIP Rishi Kapoor: Shah Rukh Khan Shares an Anecdote From Their Movie ‘Deewana’, Says He Will Miss Rishi Sahib's Gentle Pat on His Head (View Tweet).

The Letter Written by FWICE

@fwice_mum raises protest over viral video of #RishiKapoor ji in ICU at HN hospital.The video is unethical -without permission &violates fundamental right to live with dignity-privacy of a legend who lived a glorious & dignified life& loved ,regarded , held in high esteem by all. pic.twitter.com/zvQA0w9t9e — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 1, 2020

The hospital management then issued an enquiry after realising the intensity of this matter and they even released a statement saying, "It has come to our attention that a video of one of our patients is surfacing on digital media platforms. At Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, patient confidentiality and privacy is of utmost importance to us and we strongly condemn such actions. The hospital management is investigating the incident and strict action will be taken against the perpetrators."