Rishi Kapoor’s Leaked Video From The Reliance Foundation Hospital Goes Viral; Management Assures Probe in the Matter

Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The management at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, where Rishi Kapoor breathed his last, issued a statement on Friday saying they would investigate the leak and circulation of videos featuring the actors mortal. A Facebook post on the hospital's official page reads: "A message from Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital's management. #RespectForLife. "It has come to our attention that a video of one of our patients is surfacing on digital media platforms. At Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, patient confidentiality and privacy is of utmost importance to us and we strongly condemn such actions. The hospital management is investigating the incident and strict action will be taken against the perpetrators." Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu Pay Heartfelt Tribute To Late Actor Rishi Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday morning, and numerous videos featuring his mortal remains started doing the rounds on social media the afternoon onwards. In one video, the late actor's son Ranbir Kapoor along with priests can be seen offering obeisance to his remains even as he lies in hospital bed. In another, the body is being taken out on a stretcher and boarded to a van for the crematorium. Many other similar videos have mushroomed. ‘Two Tigers’ That’s What Kareena Kapoor’s Post On Rishi Kapoor And Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Is All About.

While a section of the netizens is circulating these videos, many have accused the hospital of irresponsible behaviour, saying this amounts to invasion of privacy. Several netizens have questioned the morality of hospital staff, assuming they shot the videos since there is no question of outsiders amid the lockdown.