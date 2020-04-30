RIP Rishi Kapoor: Shah Rukh Khan Shares an Anecdote From Their Movie ‘Deewana’, Says He Will Miss Rishi Sahib's Gentle Pat on His Head (View Tweet)

Shah Rukh Khan, Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: YouTube)

On April 30, 2020, the entire nation woke up to a piece of sad news about the veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor's demise. After battling with cancer for two long years, the superstar breathed his last at the age of 67. He was admitted to South Mumbai's HN Reliance hospital and died due to leukemia. From the moment, this tragic news made its way to the web, the entertainment industry was in a state of shock. Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor and many more shared their grief over the same. Even Salman Khan went the 'sorry' way and paid his last respect. And now, Shah Rukh Khan who has worked with the late actor expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor Khandaan.

Taking to social media, SRK along with a lengthy post and a photo of Rishiji mourned his death. King Khan and Rishi Kapoor have worked in a Bollywood film titled, Deewana which was the former's debut flick. Remembering some fond memories from those times, SRK talked about the time when Rishi on the sets praised him and eliminated his inner insecurities. 'Few men have the capacity for grace as he did, fewer still have the large-heartedness of feeling genuine happiness for the success of others,' a part of Shah Rukh's post read.

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Post For Rishi Kapoor Below:

Heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor khandaan. May Allah give you all the strength to deal with your loss. pic.twitter.com/GAZXPq3uRp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 30, 2020

Well, as SRK said in the caption of his post, "May Allah give you all the strength to deal with your loss." Just like a gem King Khan is, his words are also precious. Meanwhile, the last rites of Rishi Kapoor saw the Kapoor Khandaan in abundance. Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend, Alia Bhatt was also part of the funeral and was spotted getting teary-eyed. Rishiji's last movie in Bollywood was alongside Emraan Hashmi titled as The Body.