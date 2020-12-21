Akshay Kumar Dons the Shah Jahan Look Right in Front of the Taj Mahal for Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has shared a snapshot on Instagram from his upcoming film Atrangi Re, dressed as Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. In the picture, Akshay poses with a rose in hand in front of the Taj Mahal. Akshay's heroine in the Aanand L. Rai directorial, Sara Ali Khan, also shared his look on Instagram and wrote: "Because it can't get more Atrangi than this. Not Shah Jahan -- Mr Kumar it is. @akshaykumar." Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar Begins Shooting With Sara Ali Khan, Actress Says the Movie Has Become More Rangeen (See Pic)

Sara had earlier shared on social media that she feels "privileged, excited and thankful" to be sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar. Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re is billed as a cross-cultural love story. Sara reportedly plays a girl from Bihar, and she has romantic tracks with Akshay as well as Dhanush in the film. Atrangi Re: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush Starrer Goes On Floors Today! (View Pic)

Akshay Kumar Grace the Shah Jahan Look For Atrangi Re:

Sara and Dhanush finished the film's first schedule in Varanasi before lockdown. Written by Himanshu Sharma, Atrangi Re is slated to open in 2021. The film also stars Nimrat Kaur.

