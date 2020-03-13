Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Tiger Shroff's Film Collects Rs 90.67 Crore

Tiger Shroff in Baghi 3 (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/NGE)

Baaghi 3 has turned out to be a successful venture. The makers and actor bet their money on the right horse. The movie has already crossed the lifetime collection of its spiritual-predecessor, Baaghi. The 2016 film had earned Rs 76.34 crore. The new film, Baaghi 3, has earned over Rs 90.67 at the end of its first week. The numbers are pretty good, given the fact that the entertainment industry has been badly hit by the Coronavirus pandemic scare. It is also the exam period across the country and yet the movie has managed to do good. Rangoli Chandel Lashes Out at Baaghi 3 Director Ahmed Khan on His Comment at Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika (Read Tweet).

Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. The massy film is doing very well in the Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The collections for the film were like, "Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr, Mon 9.06 cr, Tue 14.05 cr, Wed 8.03 cr, Thu 5.70 cr." Director Ahmed Khan Compares Baaghi 3 to Fast and Furious, Asks 'Why Don't Indians Appreciate Indian Work?

#Baaghi3 scores big numbers in Week 1... Despite #CoronaVirus scare + examination period... Mass pockets dominate, Tier-2 and 3 cities good... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr, Mon 9.06 cr, Tue 14.05 cr, Wed 8.03 cr, Thu 5.70 cr. Total: ₹ 90.67 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 13, 2020

While Baaghi 3 is close to the 100 crore club, it is very far from the lifetime collection of Baaghi 2, which earned Rs 164.38, by the end of week 8.

LatesLY's Sreeju Sudhakaran wrote in his review of Baaghi 3, "Despite Tiger in prime form and the many, many action scenes, Baaghi 3 turns out to be the dullest of the lot in a franchise that doesn't have much to boast about. In fact, this is such a headache-r, that I wished at times to borrow some of Shraddha's swear words and just shout them out in frustration. Without the censoring."