The advance booking for the upcoming action entertainer film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead, is now officially open as the movie is just four days away from its release. Did Tiger Shroff Punch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Co-Star Akshay Kumar? Watch Video To Know the Truth.

Both Akshay and Tiger are set to lock horns with Prithviraj Sukumaran in the film as the Malayalam superstar serves as an antagonist in the film. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai fame, also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F and promises a cinematic spectacle that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

Advance Bookings Open for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

From heart-stopping action sequences to gripping suspense and high-octane thrills, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan guarantees an unforgettable movie experience that will keep you hooked from start to finish. As anticipation reaches a fever pitch, now is the time to secure the best seats in the house and ensure you don't miss out on the action-packed adventure that awaits. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Epic Showdown With Masked Prithviraj Sukumaran Steals the Show in This Ali Abbas Zafar Actioner (Watch Video).

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is set to debut in theatres on April 10.

