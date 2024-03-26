Bade Miyan Chote Miyan features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as ‘elite soldiers’ and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagnoist. The trio takes the lead in Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action thriller. The trailer of the film showcases an epic showdown between the three, with high-octane action sequences as Akshay and Tiger’s characters embark on a mission to recover a stolen weapon from the masked man. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, co-starring Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F, promises to be an entertaining and action-packed watch. 'Sailaab Hai Hum'! Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bromance Shines in BTS Pic From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Sets.

Watch The Trailer Of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Below:

