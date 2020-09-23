Actor Manoj Bajpayee is being praised for his rapping skills in the new single, Bambai main ka ba. The song has been very well received and the National Award-winning actor says the reason behind its success is because the track is in a native language and that it deals with the migrant issue. Talking about the song becoming popular among all age groups, Manoj told IANS: "It's very unique rapping, because it's in a native language. From Ali Fazal’s Mirzapur Season 2 to Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man 2, Exciting OTT Releases Fans Are Waiting For

Nobody could think of rapping in Bhojpuri and that too about something that is prevalent." The actor, who joined hands with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha for the number, says the migrant issue is something that is not the product of today.

"The migrant problem has been there all this time. People leaving their houses and going to big cities in search of life -- this problem has always been there and that's why people are loving the song. These factors are working and it came together very well," he said.

