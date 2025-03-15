Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan made his Bollywood debut in Shauna Gautam's romantic comedy Nadaaniyan co-starring Khushi Kapoor. The Karan Johar backed movie also featured Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza and Chaudhry in key roles. Despite the huge buzz, the Gen-Z rom-com that hit theatres on March 7, 2025, failed to impress audiences. Moreover, since its release, both young actors have been trolled on social media for their performances. Amid this, Ibrahim Ali Khan got into a virtual spat with Tamur Iqbal, a Pakistani critic, over his Nadaaniyan review. ‘Nadaaniyan’ Movie Review: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor Are Insufferable in This Clueless Campus Romcom (LatestLY Exclusive).

Ibrahim Ali Khan Threatens Pak Critic Over ‘Nadaaniyan’ Review and Nose Job Dig

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday (March 15), Tamur Iqbal shared a screenshot of his private chat with Ibrahim Ali Khan, where the actor lashed out at the critic for his harsh comments. As per the screenshot, Ibrahim Ali Khan's message read, "Tamur almost like Taimur... you got my brother's name Guess what you don't got? His face. You ugly piece of trash. Since you can't keep your words to yourself, don't bother. They are irrelevant just like you. Ugly goddamn piece of shit I feel bad for you and your family - and if I see you on the streets one day, Ill make sure I leave you uglier than you are - you walking piece of scum."

Screenshot of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Tamur Iqbal’s Conversation

In response, Tamur Iqbal wrote, "Hahaha see that's my man. This is the guy I want to see in the movie. Not that fake Cornetto mushy cringy human. But hey yes that nose job comment was in bad taste. Rest I totally own up. Massive fan of your dad. Don't let him down." While it remains undisclosed what the critic told Ibrahim, it is clear from his reply that along with the bad review, Tamur did make a comment on the actor's appearance. In another screenshot shared on his IG stories, Tamur revealed that Ibrahim has also blocked him on Instagram. ‘Nadaaniyan’ Review: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Gen-Z Romcom Declared ‘Shallow’ and ‘Bland’ by Critics.

Ibrahim Ali Khan Blocks Tamur Iqbal on Insta

While netizens eagerly awaited the release of Nadaaniyan, Ibrahim Ali Khan's performance failed to impress the audiences, resulting in significant trolling online.

